African Games 2023: Ghanaian sprinters Amoah and Fuseini to compete for gold in men's 200m final today

Joseph-Paul Amoah

Ghanaian sprinters Joseph-Paul Amoah and Ibrahim Fuseini have clinched spots in the final of the men’s 200 meters race at the 13th African Games.

Amoah and Fuseini displayed stellar performances in the semifinal heat two, with Amoah crossing the finish line in first place with a time of 20.93 seconds, closely trailed by Fuseini in second place with a time of 21.03 seconds.



Both athletes are set to vie for medals on Friday, March 22, at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Amoah already boasts a silver medal from aiding the team to second place in the 4x100 relay race on Wednesday.



It's noteworthy that Amoah previously secured silver at the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.