African Games 2023: My opponent chased me like a lion - Abu Kamoko

Abu Kamoko (right)

Abu Kamoko, the son of Bukom Banku, shared a comical recount of his performance at the recently concluded 2023 African Games.

Known as Ambitious Tilapia, Abu made it to the final of the 86kg cruiserweight division but was defeated by Algerian boxer Kanouni Ousama.



During an interview with GHOne TV, Abu humorously described how his opponent aggressively pursued him during the match, comparing it to being chased by a lion.



Despite feeling unwell before the final bout, Abu assured that he would strive to secure a gold medal for Ghana in the future.

"This was a tough fight for me. I was in pain throughout the match as my opponent relentlessly attacked me. He is ranked fifth in Africa, so he is a formidable opponent. I even questioned the doping officials if they had checked him properly because he seemed invincible," Abu stated.



"Although I only managed to secure a silver in my first competitive fight, I am grateful to God. I have promised my fellow Ghanaians a gold medal, and I am determined to fulfill that promise before transitioning to professional boxing. I ask for forgiveness and urge everyone to have faith in me."