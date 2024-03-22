African Games 2023: Samuel Takyi and Abubakar Komoko secure final spots in boxing

Samuel Takyi

Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi has secured his place in the men's Light Welterweight final after defeating John Paul Masamba in the semi-final with a majority decision.

Takyi, who already has a bronze medal from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, is now on the verge of claiming his second medal in a major tournament.



Abubakar Kamoko, son of Braimah Kamoko (Bukom Banku), also advanced to the men's Cruiserweight final with a split decision win over Nathan Mbeli Nlandu.

Additionally, Amadu Mohammed secured at least a silver medal in the men's Bantamweight semi-final, while teammate Mohammed Aryeetey is set to compete for gold in the Minimumweight final.



Joseph Commey is gearing up for the Lightweight final against Zambia's Andrew Chilata, with both fighters aiming for the top prize.