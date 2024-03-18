African Games 2023: South Africa withdraws from hockey tournament for lack of facilities

South Africa hockey team

South Africa has decided to withdraw its men's and women's hockey teams from the ongoing 13th African Games in Accra due to the inadequate facilities and unprepared hosts.

The decision was made by the guidelines set by the International Hockey Federation.



The Theodosia Okoh Hockey Pitch was deemed unfit to host the competition, despite assurances that it would be ready for international standards.



"In correspondence sent to the LOC, Team SA team leader Ms. Patience Shikwambana states: “Over and above making this decision, our SA Hockey Federation consulted with Sports Flooring Warehouse, a South African-based specialist in carpet laying, and an FIH recognised service provider. They have also advised us – having analysed the images we shared with them – that the field is not satisfactory and may cause harm to the athletes."

Ms. Shikwambana also noted: "The rescheduling of the hockey competition, on three numerous occasions has, in addition, caused an inconvenience to us logistically, as a team, where we had to arrange for both the teams to fly to Ghana in time for the commencement of the competition.



"In the first Chef De Missions’ site visit meeting at the end of October 2023, we were advised that there would be test events to ensure readiness of venues before the start of each competition. This, unfortunately, has not been the case for Hockey. In addition, according to the FIH field certification guideline, ‘If a field that is not certified is being considered as a tournament venue, it should be tested at the earliest convenience to demonstrate compliance with this specification’."



The South Africa Olympic Committee has communicated the reasons for this withdrawal to the Local Organizing Committee.