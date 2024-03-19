African Games 2023: This is one of the best 3×3 African events ever - Alex Kukula

Alex Kukula, Vice President of the Ghana Basketball Federation

The Vice President of the Ghana Basketball Federation (Administration), Alex Kukula, expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing 3x3 Basketball competition at the 13th African Games in Ghana, stating that it is among the top events ever organized on the continent.

In an interview with Citi Sports after the games on Day One at the University of Ghana Basketball Court, he highlighted the positive feedback received.



The event, attended by Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, Ghana Basketball President Ato Van-Ess, and FIBA Africa 3x3 Basketball Council Chair Ambrose Tashobya, had a vibrant atmosphere.

Despite some ups and downs on the opening day, the Vice President emphasized the success of the program, noting that it was well-received by attendees and coordinators from Africa.