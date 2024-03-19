African Games 2023: We knew beating Kenya was going to be tough- Charles Abbiw

Charles Abbiw

Charles Abbiw, the Captain of Ghana's National Men's Hockey Team, has expressed his thoughts on the team's challenging victory over Kenya in the pool stage of the 13th African Games.

Abbiw, in an interview with Citi Sports, acknowledged the tough nature of the match, attributing it to the familiarity between the two teams.



Reflecting on the game, Abbiw highlighted that Ghana managed to secure all three goals in the third quarter, while Kenya scored a consolation goal in the fourth quarter after a goalless first half.

Despite the initial struggle to find their rhythm in the first and second quarters, Abbiw emphasized the team's ability to maintain composure, stick to the game plan, and persevere.



Regarding South Africa's withdrawal from the competition due to a substandard pitch, Abbiw acknowledged their decision but emphasized Ghana's determination to continue participating in the tournament.