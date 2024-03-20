African Games 2023: We will secure a massive win against Uganda - Desmond Ofei

Desmond Ofei

Desmond Ofei, the coach of the Black Satellites, has expressed his team's unwavering determination to secure victory against Uganda in the upcoming final of the men's football tournament at the ongoing 2023 African Games.

Ghana's under-20 squad earned their place in the final after a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Senegal at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening. Michael Ephson's decisive goal in the dying moments sealed Ghana's path to contention for the highly sought-after gold medal in the tournament held in Accra.



As the much-anticipated showdown against Uganda approaches on Friday, March 22, at the same venue, Coach Ofei has praised his team's preparation and reaffirmed their commitment to claiming the ultimate prize.



"The final belongs to the players. As coaches, our role lies in training, while the match is where the players truly shine. We guide them, motivate them, and instill the right mindset for optimal performance," Ofei remarked.



"We initiated our training camp early, covering all aspects of the game comprehensively. The boys are fully prepared for this tournament and continue to grow. Their resilience is remarkable, accompanied by a hunger and humility that highlights the team's quality," he added.

Recognizing Uganda's strength, Ofei emphasized the importance of respect while outlining his team's strategy for the final encounter.



"A final is a true test of character, and we will savor every moment of it. Uganda presents a formidable challenge; their tactical prowess both on and off the ball is commendable. However, we are familiar with their style of play and have identified areas where we can capitalize," Ofei explained.



"Uganda possesses talented individuals, but we are ready to exploit their weaknesses using our strengths. It will be a hard-fought battle, but we are prepared to give our all until the final whistle. The outcome remains uncertain, but our determination to leave everything on the pitch is unwavering," he concluded.