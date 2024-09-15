Sports

Agent confirms Barcelona were forced to sell defender because of financial issues

Screenshot 20240915 103903.png Mikayil Faye

Sun, 15 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Barcelona engaged in significant activity during the summer transfer window, yet they secured only one first-team addition: Dani Olmo.

Several players were offloaded, including Mikayil Faye, who made a permanent move to Stade Rennais. Faye had recently been elevated to the Barcelona first team and seemed set to be part of Hansi Flick’s strategy for the new season.

His agent, Andy Bara, stated on Podcast Inkubator that the transfer was necessary, leading to the decision to sell.

Source: Football-espana