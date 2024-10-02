Sports

Agent split blamed for Mohammed Kudus' struggles at West Ham this season

Mohammed Kudus22222211.png Mohammed Kudus

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Mohammed Kudus' choice to end his partnership with his longtime agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, has sparked curiosity regarding his challenges this season at West Ham United.

Mendelewitsch was instrumental in his ascent to fame, notably facilitating his significant transfer from Ajax to West Ham in 2023.

As of July, football transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano announced that Kudus would now be represented by his family and legal team following the termination of his association with Mendelewitsch.

