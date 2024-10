Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has publicly apologized to Ghanaians for supporting Otto Addo’s return as the head coach of the Black Stars.

The former Ghanaian midfielder expressed regret over his decision to back Otto Addo, especially in light of the team’s recent struggles, including their disappointing performance in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.



Agyemang-Badu acknowledged that his support was misguided, as he believed that Addo could make significant improvements to the team.

Now, he is calling for a new direction to help revive Ghana's footballing fortunes.