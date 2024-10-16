Agyemang-Badu calls for overhaul of Ghanaian football after Black Stars defeat to Sudan

Former Ghanaian international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has called for an overhaul of Ghanaian football following the Black Stars' defeat to Sudan in their 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Expressing his frustration, Agyemang-Badu emphasized that the national team’s poor performance is a reflection of deeper issues within the country’s football management and structure.

He urged the Ghana Football Association to reconsider their approach to player development, coaching, and overall strategy, stressing that without significant changes, the country's football prospects might continue to decline on the international stage.