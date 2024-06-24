Sports

Sports
0

Agyemang-Badu concerned over AFCON 2025 timing for players

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu New Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has raised concerns regarding the timing of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, emphasizing the difficulties it presents for African players.

