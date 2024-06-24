Agyemang-Badu concerned over AFCON 2025 timing for players

Former Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has raised concerns regarding the timing of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, emphasizing the difficulties it presents for African players.

The new tournament dates, scheduled between December 2025 and January 2026, were revealed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following an Executive Council meeting last Friday.



This schedule creates challenges for top African players based in Europe, as they must balance club commitments with missing the holiday season with their families.



"It's a tough situation, but this is our profession. This is the career we have chosen," Agyemang-Badu told Joy Sports.



"You have to be present and represent your nation, you have to make yourself and your country proud. Whenever you receive the call-up, whether it's during Christmas or despite concerns from European clubs, you must answer and fulfill your duty for your country."

Initially planned for June/July 2025, the rescheduling of AFCON was necessary due to Morocco hosting the expanded Club World Cup during that period.



The suggested alternative of early 2026 was also not feasible due to conflicts with the FIFA World Cup schedule.



Badu urged CAF to avoid future scheduling clashes, remarking, "It's regrettable, but we must comply and move forward. I hope such situations do not recur as they would cause significant disruptions for the players."



Ivory Coast currently holds the title of African champions after clinching the delayed 2023 tournament on home turf in February 2024.