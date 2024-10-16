Akonnor: Black Stars lacking team effort amid 2025 AFCON qualifier struggles

Charles K. Akonnor

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has expressed his worries regarding the lack of unity within the Black Stars during their struggling qualification campaign for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Following Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Sudan, the team finds itself close to missing the tournament in Morocco, having failed to secure a victory in their four matches to date.

Akonnor, who managed the Black Stars over a year ago, pointed out the team's disconnection on the field, stating, "We’ve always known that the team has not been in a situation where they are playing like a team. Despite individual brilliance, the collective effort has been lacking."



Read full article