Akonnor: I’d be surprised if Black Stars fail to qualify for AFCON 2025

Charles Akonnor

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana coach Charles Akonnor is optimistic about the Black Stars' chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite a rocky beginning in the qualifiers.

Ghana's campaign started poorly with a 1-0 defeat to Angola at Baba Yara Stadium, followed by a 1-1 draw against Niger, placing them third in Group F with only one point.

"Qualifying should not be an issue. I would be surprised if they fail to qualify, but we need to perform well in the actual competition," Akonnor told Graphic Sports.



