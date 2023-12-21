Akufo Addo pledges full support for Black Stars ahead of 2023 AFCON

President Akufo-Addo when he met with the GFA

Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo has promised to give the Black Stars the needed support ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Ghana Football Association delegation led by Kurt Okraku visited the President on Wednesday to discuss football development.



However, Nana Akufo Addo promised to support the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations campaign in a bid to end the country’s trophy drought.



The Black Stars will be competing for the covetous trophy in neighbouring country, Ivory Coast as the search for a fifth continental trophy continues.



Ghana are placed in Group B of the 2023 AFCON, alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

"Ghanaians are obsessed with football, and you have the mandate of ensuring that our game is on the right path. We have the Africa Cup of Nations in a few days, and it is our responsibility to give the technical team and the playing body the needed support to succeed in neighbouring Cote D'Ivoire” he said.



The Black Stars have a history of success in the AFCON, having won the title four times, most recently in 1982. However, they have experienced defeat in three finals since then, including losses to Ivory Coast in 1992 on penalties and Egypt in 2010, as well as a repeat defeat to Ivory Coast in 2015.



The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13 through to February 11, 2024.