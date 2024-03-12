Al Nassr knocked out of AFC Champions League after losing to Al Ain on penalties

Cristiano Ronaldo was left stunned after missing a close-range opportunity

Al-Nassr, who were behind 1-0 after the initial match, found themselves trailing 3-0 overall but managed to fight back and push the game into extra time.

Ronaldo, who failed to score an easy chance during regular time, later converted a penalty in the 118th minute for 10-man Al-Nassr to level the score at 4-4 overall.



Ronaldo was the sole scorer for Al-Nassr in the 3-1 shootout loss.



The 39-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner was left stunned after missing a close-range opportunity when the Al-Ain goalkeeper deflected a shot into his path while his team was down 3-2 overall after the 60th minute.

However, former Manchester United player Alex Telles netted a goal in the 72nd minute to force extra time for Al-Nassr from Saudi Arabia, who were then reduced to 10 players when Ayman Yahya was sent off.



Al-Ain, hailing from the United Arab Emirates, took the lead again in the first half of extra time but Ronaldo remained composed from the penalty spot in the final minutes to push the game into a shootout.



Al-Nassr were already trailing 2-0 in the shootout when Ronaldo took his penalty kick - and their defeat was sealed when his teammate Otavio missed their fourth penalty.