Albanian champions KF Egnatia to name stadium stand in honour of late striker Raphael Dwamena

Raphael Dwamena 4333 Raphael Dwamena (Right)

Tue, 4 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

KF Egnatia, the Albanian champions, have decided to pay tribute to the late striker Raphael Dwamena by naming a stand at their stadium after him.

Dwamena's significant contributions, including scoring nine goals in 11 games, were crucial in helping the club secure their first-ever title.

In addition to holding up his image in celebration, the club plans to immortalize his memory by naming the grandstand in front of the Rrogozhinas stadium after him, as confirmed by club president Agim Demrozi.

