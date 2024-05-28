Albanian club KF Egnatia​​​​​​ pay tribute to Raphael Dwamena after winning league

Late Raphael Dwamena honoured by Albanian club Egnatia after historic league triumph

Source: Footballghana

Egnatia, from Albania, made history by winning the Albanian Super League title for the first time in their 89-year history.

They defeated Partizani in the playoff final.



In a touching gesture, Egnatia players paid tribute to the late Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena by raising his jersey and showcasing artistic expressions in his memory.

Dwamena tragically passed away last November after collapsing on the pitch during a league match.



Read full article