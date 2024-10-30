Alcaraz Shines at Paris Masters as Tournament Kicks Off with Exciting Matches
Carlos Alcaraz
The 2024 Paris Masters kicked off on Tuesday with exciting matches, featuring Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who achieved a convincing 7-5, 6-1 win against Chile's Nicolas Jarry.
Read full article
After receiving a first-round bye, Alcaraz quickly took control, jumping to a 3-0 lead in the round of 32. Although Jarry showed some fight, Alcaraz clinched the first set 7-5 and dominated the second, allowing only one game.
“It’s been two years since I won a match here in Paris, so every win is like a gift for me,” remarked the 21-year-old. He emphasized the significance of taking the first set, stating, “It was really crucial for me to enter the second set with confidence. I just need some time to adjust to the court’s speed.”
With a strong performance and the withdrawal of world number one Jannik Sinner due to an intestinal virus, Alcaraz is in a favorable position as a leading contender for his first hard-court title at the Bercy Arena.
He will next face either France’s Ugo Humbert or American Marcos Giron in the round of 16.