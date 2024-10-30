Sports

Alcaraz Shines at Paris Masters as Tournament Kicks Off with Exciting Matches

Screenshot 20241030 124905.png Carlos Alcaraz

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The 2024 Paris Masters kicked off on Tuesday with exciting matches, featuring Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who achieved a convincing 7-5, 6-1 win against Chile's Nicolas Jarry.

