Carlos Alcaraz won silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Source: BBC

Carlos Alcaraz rallied from a set behind to defeat world number one Jannik Sinner in a thrilling final at the China Open.

The 21-year-old Spaniard showcased his impressive form against the Italian, securing victory with a scoreline of 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 7-6 (7-3), marking his third consecutive win over Sinner.

This triumph represents Alcaraz's fourth ATP Tour title of the year and the 16th of his professional career.



Read full article