Alcaraz getting 'better and better' after dominant Paris win

Carlos Alcaraz was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the French Open last year

Source: BBC

Carlos Alcaraz's injured forearm is steadily improving as he secures a commanding victory in the first round of the French Open against J.J. Wolf.

Despite withdrawing from the Monte Carlo Masters due to a muscle strain, the 21-year-old displayed exceptional form, winning the match with a score of 6-1 6-2 6-1.



Alcaraz, who wore a compression sleeve on his arm, expressed satisfaction with his performance, stating that he showcased his finest tennis. He also mentioned his dedication to reaching the tournament in optimal condition, emphasizing his commitment to giving his all.

In just under two hours, the Spanish player demonstrated his formidable ground strokes, highlighting his skill on the court.



Read full article