Alcaraz sees off Medvedev to set up Sinner final

Carlos Alcaraz is seeking a 16th ATP Tour title

Source: BBC

Carlos Alcaraz is set to face Jannik Sinner in the final of the China Open after defeating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

The Spanish player, currently ranked third in the world, took just 88 minutes to secure a 7-5, 6-3 victory, despite Medvedev requiring two medical timeouts for his left leg.

This win marks Alcaraz's eighth consecutive victory following his unexpected second-round loss to Botic van de Zandschulp at the US Open.



