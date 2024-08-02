Alcaraz thrashes Auger-Aliassime to reach Olympic final

Carlos Alcaraz is playing at his first Olympic Games

Source: BBC

Spanish second seed Carlos Alcaraz thrashed Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets to reach the Olympic men's singles final.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz won 6-1 6-1 against 13th seed Auger-Aliassime at Roland Garros and will now contest his third major final in two months.



The 21-year-old won the French Open at the same venue in Paris in June, before triumphing at Wimbledon last month.

Alcaraz will face either Serbia's Novak Djokovic or Italian Lorenzo Musetti in Sunday's showpiece, with the pair set to play their semi-final at 18:00 BST on Friday.



