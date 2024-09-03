Alex Pereira defends his light-heavyweight title for the third time in October

Source: BBC

Alex Pereira has expressed his readiness to drop back to middleweight "one more time" to reclaim the title he previously lost.

After his defeat to longtime rival Israel Adesanya in 2023, the Brazilian fighter moved up to light-heavyweight. At 37, Pereira swiftly became a two-weight champion and is set to defend his title in October.

However, he indicated on social media his desire to challenge middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.



