Alexander Djiku emerges as transfer target for Stade Rennais

Ghanaian centre-back Alexander Djiku has emerged as an unexpected target for French Ligue 1 team Stade Rennais, despite his strong performances at Fenerbahce.

Djiku, 29, signed with the Istanbul club last year and has impressed under the management of Jose Mourinho. In his first season, he played a key role in 36 matches, scoring three goals and providing two assists.



Reports from L'Equipe suggest that Stade Rennais is keen on securing the services of the former Strasbourg player, with a rumoured offer of €10 million for his transfer.

Djiku, who previously excelled in Ligue 1, is reportedly considering a return to France.