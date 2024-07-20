Sports

Alexander Djiku emerges as transfer target for Stade Rennais

Alexander Djiku Turkey 750x500 Alexander Djiku

Sat, 20 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian centre-back Alexander Djiku has emerged as an unexpected target for French Ligue 1 team Stade Rennais, despite his strong performances at Fenerbahce.

