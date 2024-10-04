Alexander Djiku expresses disappointment after Fenerbahce draw at Twente in Europa League

Alexander Djiku

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku has voiced his disappointment following Fenerbahce's match against FC Twente in the Europa League, which ended in a 1-1 draw in the Netherlands.

Djiku played the full match, and a crucial equalizer from Serbian forward Dusan Tadic ensured that the Turkish club secured a valuable point.

Michel Vlap had initially put the hosts ahead with a goal in the 30th minute at De Grolsch Veste.



