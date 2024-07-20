Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Alexander Djiku praises Jose Mourinho's tactical prowess amidst Fenerbahce's preseason preparations

Alexander Djiku 2111 Alexander Djiku

Sat, 20 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alexander Djiku, the Ghanaian defender for Fenerbahce, has praised the club's new manager, Jose Mourinho, for his tactical expertise. He mentioned that the team is putting in a lot of effort to adjust to Mourinho's new game strategies and philosophy.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live