Alexander Djiku praises Jose Mourinho's tactical prowess amidst Fenerbahce's preseason preparations

Alexander Djiku, the Ghanaian defender for Fenerbahce, has praised the club's new manager, Jose Mourinho, for his tactical expertise. He mentioned that the team is putting in a lot of effort to adjust to Mourinho's new game strategies and philosophy.

The 29-year-old Djiku, who signed with the Istanbul-based team last summer, has been particularly impressed with Mourinho's methods since taking over. Djiku had an outstanding first season, playing a key role in 36 matches, scoring three goals, and providing two assists.



Jose Mourinho's appointment at Fenerbahce represents his first foray into Turkish football, adding to his successful coaching career that has seen him lead teams in Portugal, England, Italy, and Spain.

Following Fenerbahce's narrow miss of the Turkish title to rivals Galatasaray by just three points, the club's former manager, Ismail Kartal, was relieved of his duties.