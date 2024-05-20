Alexander Djiku receives early red card in Fenerbache’s narrow away win over Galatasaray

Alexander Djiku was sent off after receiving two yellow cards

Ghana's Alexander Djiku saw an early departure on Sunday as Fenerbache secured an away win against Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.

The defender received two yellow cards and was shown the red card by the referee before halftime during the week 37 match at the RAMS Park.



Djiku's first caution came in the 12th minute, followed by another in the 21st minute, resulting in his dismissal.



Despite being reduced to ten men, Fenerbache managed to claim victory over Galatasaray.



Caglar Söyüncü, a Turkey international, emerged as the hero by scoring the winning goal in the 71st minute, narrowing the gap in the title race.

Fenerbache is now three points behind league leaders Galatasaray with one game left in the season.



Djiku is set to miss Fenerbache's final league game against Istanbulspor next weekend.



The 29-year-old defender from Ghana has featured in 24 matches in the Turkish Super Lig this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.



He is expected to be part of the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic next month.