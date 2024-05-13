Alexander Djiku scores as Fenerbahce beat Kayserispor

Alexander Djiku

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku scored his third goal of the season as Fenerbahce secured a 3-0 win against Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The 29-year-old delivered a strong performance, helping his team maintain a clean sheet at the Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi.



Djiku played in a defensive midfield position, impressing in front of the backline.



This victory keeps Fenerbahce's slim chances of winning the title alive, with only two games left in the season and Galatasaray holding a six-point lead at the top of the table.



Djiku expressed his thoughts after the match, saying, "Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. Thanks KADIKÖY." Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi opened the scoring for Fenerbahce, with Djiku doubling the lead just before halftime.

Caglar Soyuncu, a former Leicester City defender, sealed the win with a goal in the 60th minute.



Djiku, who joined Fenerbahce from French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg last summer, has been a standout performer for the club.



