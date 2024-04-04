Alexander Djiku scores as Fenerbahce secures 4-2 victory over Adana Demirspor

Alexander Djiku

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku was instrumental in Fenerbahce's 4-2 victory over Adana Demirspor in the Super Lig on Wednesday. Djiku, who played the entire 90 minutes, scored a crucial goal in the 17th minute to kickstart Fenerbahce's win.

The match took place at the Ülker Stadyumu Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi, where Fenerbahce continued their dominance over Adana Demirspor. The head-to-head record now stands at 5 wins for Fenerbahce, 1 win for Adana Demirspor, and 2 draws.



Djiku's goal, a powerful right-footed shot from close range following a corner, set the tone for Fenerbahce's performance. Despite Adana Demirspor equalizing through Mario Balotelli in the 25th minute, Fenerbahce took control in the second half with goals from Edin Dzeko and Dusan Tadic.

Although Adana Demirspor's Yusuf Barasi reduced the deficit, Fenerbahce sealed the victory with Serdar Dursun's goal in the 85th minute. Djiku has been a key player for Fenerbahce this season, featuring in 20 games, scoring two goals, and providing one assist in the Turkish Super Lig.