Alexander Djiku stresses readiness to play in any position for Fenerbahce

Alexander Djiku has stated his willingness to play in any position for Fenerbahce.

The Black Stars centre-back made this remark following his role as a right-back during the team's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Europa League. Djiku played the full 90 minutes and delivered an outstanding performance.



In his post-match comments, he expressed readiness to fulfill any role assigned by manager Jose Mourinho. While he prefers to play as a stopper, he is open to taking on other positions as needed.



Djiku noted, "If my coach needs me at left-back or right-back, I will happily do it."

Reflecting on the match, he mentioned the team's need to respond after their previous game against Samsunspor.



He felt they performed well in the first half despite trailing 1-0 and praised the team's resilience in securing a draw. Djiku highlighted that they had opportunities to win in the second half.



Under Mourinho's guidance, Djiku is increasingly becoming an essential player for Fenerbahce, showcasing his versatility during the match against Manchester United.