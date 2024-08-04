Alfred storms to Olympic 100m gold in Paris

Julien Alfred

Source: BBC

Julien Alfred made history by winning St. Lucia's first-ever Olympic medal, taking gold in the women's 100m at Paris 2024 with a national record of 10.72 seconds.

In challenging rainy conditions, she outpaced American sprinters Sha'Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson, who took silver and bronze respectively.



Alfred's victory not only marked a personal triumph but also a breakthrough moment for her country, as she dedicated her win to her late father and coach.

Now, she sets her sights on the 200m, aiming for more glory.



