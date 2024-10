Alhaji Grunsah has voiced his frustration following the Black Stars' defeat to Sudan in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, criticizing both the team's performance and the leadership within Ghanaian football.

Grunsah, a respected figure in Ghana’s football scene, revealed deep-seated issues affecting the national team, emphasizing poor management and ineffective strategies as key contributors to their recent struggles.

He called for a thorough overhaul of the system, urging the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to take immediate action to rectify the situation and restore the Black Stars' former glory