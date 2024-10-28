Sports

Alidu Seidu voted Stade Rennes’ Player of the Match in win over Le Havre

Screenshot 20241028 145939.png Alidu Seidu

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Alidu Seidu has been awarded Player of the Match following Stade Rennes' victory over Le Havre in the French Ligue 1.

