Alidu Seidu voted Stade Rennes’ Player of the Match in win over Le Havre

Ghanaian international Alidu Seidu has been awarded Player of the Match following Stade Rennes' victory over Le Havre in the French Ligue 1.

The right-back started in the Week 9 match at Roazhon Park, where Rennes secured a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Andres Gomez in the 54th minute.



Seidu was substituted in the 78th minute due to an injury and will undergo a scan to assess its severity.



Despite not finishing the match, he delivered an outstanding performance, achieving 90% pass accuracy, winning 67% of his duels, and successfully completing all his tackles.

His efforts earned him the Player of the Match accolade, surpassing competitors Mikayil Faye and Andrés Gómez.



The 24-year-old has played in all nine matches for Rennes this season and hopes to recover quickly to continue contributing to the team.