Allen makes 147 after saying table should be 'burned'

Mark Allen had previously said conditions at the British Open were "absolutely embarrassing"

Source: BBC

Mark Allen achieved a remarkable 147 maximum break at the British Open, followed by a hard-fought victory in a second match that extended until 01:30 BST, setting the stage for a quarter-final clash with Judd Trump.

Despite previously criticizing the tournament table in Cheltenham, suggesting it should be "burned," Allen secured a comfortable 4-1 win over Belgium's Ben Mertens in his opening match, which included the impressive 147 break.

However, his subsequent match against Chris Wakelin proved to be more challenging, ultimately resulting in a 4-3 win for Allen as it stretched into the early hours of Friday.



