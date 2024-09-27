Sports

Allen makes 147 after saying table should be 'burned'

Mark Allen Had Previously Said Conditions At The British Open Were Mark Allen had previously said conditions at the British Open were "absolutely embarrassing"

Fri, 27 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Mark Allen achieved a remarkable 147 maximum break at the British Open, followed by a hard-fought victory in a second match that extended until 01:30 BST, setting the stage for a quarter-final clash with Judd Trump.

Despite previously criticizing the tournament table in Cheltenham, suggesting it should be "burned," Allen secured a comfortable 4-1 win over Belgium's Ben Mertens in his opening match, which included the impressive 147 break.

However, his subsequent match against Chris Wakelin proved to be more challenging, ultimately resulting in a 4-3 win for Allen as it stretched into the early hours of Friday.

Source: BBC