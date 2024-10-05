Allowances paid to GPL referees better than what we inherited – Kurt Okraku

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, has asserted that the compensation provided to match officials in the Ghana Premier League has improved under his leadership compared to previous standards.

Recently, George Saijah, the Chairman of the Referees Association of Ghana, informed the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports that referees receive GHC 1,000 for each match they officiate, which is meant to cover their transportation, meals, and lodging.

Although some view GHC 1,000 as inadequate, Kurt Okraku has stood by this payment structure.



