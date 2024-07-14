Ambitious Mohammed Kudus doesn’t want to be at West Ham forever – Didi Dramani

Mohammed Kudus

Former Black Stars assistant coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani predicts that Mohammed Kudus will not stay at West Ham United for an extended period due to his ambitious nature and determination.

Dramani, who closely followed Kudus' career development from their time at Right to Dream and FC Nordsjaelland to his current club, has witnessed firsthand the immense potential Kudus possesses.



The 23-year-old striker had an impressive debut season at West Ham United, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists.

Kudus has also excelled in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, playing a pivotal role in Ghana's victories over Mali and the Central African Republic.



