Snoop Dogg was born in Los Angeles - the host city for the 2028 Olympics

Source: BBC

American rapper Snoop Dogg has been named as one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame before Friday's opening ceremony in Paris.

The 52-year-old will carry the torch through the streets of Saint-Denis in the north of Paris, which is home to the Stade de France Olympic Stadium, on Friday.



The Saint-Denis stretch is the penultimate leg of the flame's journey before the relay ends at the Eiffel Tower.

The Olympic torch has crossed France since starting its journey in May and has been carried by a host of different personalities, including former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, Formula One driver Charles Leclerc and actress Halle Berry.



