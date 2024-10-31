Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Amorim expects clarity soon over Sporting future

Ruben Amorim Says Clarity On Man Utd Position Expected Soon.png Ruben Amorim says clarity on Man Utd position expected soon

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Manager Ruben Amorim has indicated that there will be further "clarification" regarding his anticipated transfer to Manchester United following Sporting's match against Estrela on Friday.

He is likely to continue leading the Portuguese club until the upcoming international break scheduled for November 11-19.

Uncertainty persists about whether a deal has been finalized for Amorim to assume the managerial role at Old Trafford after Erik ten Hag's dismissal on Monday.

Read full article

Source: BBC