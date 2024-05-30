Amos Frimpong celebrates Kotoko’s win over Hearts of Oak

Amos Frimpong

Source: Footballghana

Amos Frimpong, former captain of Asante Kotoko, expressed his excitement after his team's victory over Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors secured a 2-0 win, with Steven Desse Mukwala scoring two brilliant goals.

Frimpong praised the team's performance, stating that nobody expected them to triumph over their rivals. He commended the players for their great job against Accra Hearts of Oak.



