Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
Sports
0

Ampem Darkoa Ladies to face Hasaacas Ladies in Women's Premier League playoff final

Ampem Darkoa Victory Against FAR.jpeg Ampem Darkoa Ladies gears up to face Hasaacas Ladies

Mon, 27 May 2024 Source: Footballghana

Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies are gearing up to face off in the 2023/24 Ghana Women's Premier League playoff final on June 8, continuing their streak of meeting in the championship match for the fourth year in a row.

Both teams earned their spots in the final by clinching the league title in their respective zones.

Hasaacas Ladies dominated the Southern Zone by defeating Faith Ladies 3-0, securing their eighth Southern Zone title.

Read full article

Source: Footballghana