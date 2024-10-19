“An absolute cry-baby” – Former Real Madrid star Wesley Sneijder slams Barcelona icon

Sergio Busquets is undoubtedly one of the best defensive midfielder to have played football

Source: Football-espana

Sergio Busquets is widely regarded as one of the top defensive midfielders in football history, though he may not be favored by everyone. Former Real Madrid star Wesley Sneijder expressed his frustration with Busquets, describing him as a significant irritant.

In an interview with Ziggo Sport, Sneijder, who has faced Busquets multiple times on the international stage, criticized the former Barcelona and Spain player, now with Inter Miami.

“Busquets was incredibly frustrating, always dishing it out but unable to take it. The moment he got hit, he would start complaining. He was a total cry-baby. I ended up in confrontations with him in every match. At one point, I told him, ‘I’ll see you in Ibiza this summer, and we’ll have a chat then.’”



