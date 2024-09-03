'An impossible dream' - how Suarez became one of Europe's best

Emotional Suarez announces international retirement

Source: BBC

1. Tuesday marked a poignant moment for Uruguayan football.

Luiz Suarez has declared his retirement from international play after an illustrious 17-year career, during which he scored 69 goals and made 142 appearances for his national team.

The former forward for Liverpool and Barcelona, who currently competes for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, will be remembered as one of the all-time greats of Uruguay, contributing significantly to their Copa America victory in 2011.



