Ancelotti slams Barcelona for ‘ungentlemanly’ celebration against Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti (right) and Hansi Flick

Source: Football Italia

Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed his anger towards Hansi Flick and the Barcelona bench for what he deemed 'ungentlemanly' celebrations following Real Madrid's 4-0 defeat in the Clasico.

The Merengues had maintained an impressive unbeaten streak of 42 LaLiga matches and were the reigning champions from the previous season, having also secured the Champions League title.



However, they struggled at the Bernabeu, missing several opportunities in the first half and having a Kylian Mbappé goal disallowed for offside.

The team collapsed in the second half, with Robert Lewandowski netting two goals within two minutes, followed by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, sealing the 4-0 victory.



