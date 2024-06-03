Sports

Sports
Anderlecht won’t force Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu to leave club this summer

Francis Amuzu343 Francis Amuzu

Mon, 3 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana

Anderlecht will not be parting ways with Ghanaian-born Belgian winger Francis Amuzu this summer, despite a challenging season for the club.

Amuzu, who struggled for playing time in the previous campaign, will not be forced to leave the team during the transfer window.

The 24-year-old forward made 12 appearances in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League, scoring three goals, and a total of 24 appearances with four goals across all competitions.

His contract with Anderlecht is set to expire in 2025.

