Anderson has 'urge' to extend playing career

James Anderson played his final Test against West Indies at Lord's in July

Source: BBC

James Anderson expresses a strong desire to continue his playing career, yet he remains uncertain about the path he will take to extend it.

As England's all-time leading wicket-taker, Anderson announced his retirement from Test cricket in July and has since taken on the role of coaching consultant for the team.

In August, he indicated the possibility of pursuing opportunities in franchise cricket, which has garnered interest from the United States, while also considering the option of playing domestically for Lancashire.



