Andre Ayew reacts after impressive goal against Strasbourg in Ligue 1

Dede Ayew has scored 6 goals for Le Havre this season

Andre Ayew, the captain of the Black Stars, expressed his delight after delivering an exceptional performance and scoring a goal for Le Havre in a crucial Ligue 1 match.

Continuing to shine for Le Havre, Ayew played a pivotal role in their fight for survival in Ligue 1 with yet another outstanding display.



During the match against Strasbourg, Yassine Kechta opened the scoring for Le Havre in the 24th minute with a remarkable diving header, courtesy of an accurate cross from Josue Casimir. Kechta further extended Le Havre's lead in the second half with another well-placed header from Casimir's delivery.



Despite a late consolation goal from Frederic Guilbert of Strasbourg, they were unable to mount a comeback.



Ayew sealed the victory for Le Havre with a decisive last-minute strike, concluding an impressive performance by the entire team.



Taking to Instagram, Ayew expressed his joy at scoring his first goal in front of the home crowd, praising the team's performance and congratulating his teammate Yassine Kechta.

"+3 beautiful atmosphere in our stadium and a great game played by the whole team. Happy to have scored my first goal in our stadium in front of our audience. Congratulations, little brother @yassine.kechta," Ayew wrote on Instagram.



Ayew's recent goal-scoring form follows his standout performance in the 3-3 draw against reigning champions PSG last week. His crucial goal against Strasbourg put an end to Le Havre's four-game winless streak.



This significant victory sees Le Havre move three points clear of the relegation zone, providing hope for their survival in Ligue 1.



With six goals in all competitions this season, Ayew's contributions have been instrumental in Le Havre's battle to retain their Ligue 1 status.



The Ghanaian's impressive performances continue to serve as a driving force for Le Havre as they strive to maintain their position in Ligue 1.