Andre Ayew's achievements as he celebrates 34th birthday

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Ghana's captain Andre Dede Ayew, marks his 34th birthday today. As fans around the world extend their warm wishes, it's an opportune moment to reflect on the illustrious career and remarkable achievements that define Ayew's impact on the beautiful game.

Ayew, born on December 17, 1989, has etched his name in Ghana's football history with a series of stellar performances and accolades. With 116 appearances for the Ghana national team, he stands as the player with the most caps, showcasing his enduring commitment to representing his nation on the international stage.



Here's a glance at some of the remarkable records and milestones that punctuate Ayew's football journey:



2009 U20 AFCON and U20 World Cup: Ayew played a pivotal role in Ghana's U20 team, contributing to their triumph in the 2009 African U20 Championship and the subsequent U20 World Cup. These victories early in his career hinted at the greatness that would follow.



2011 BBC African Footballer of the Year: Recognition from the BBC as the African Footballer of the Year in 2011 solidified Ayew's status as one of the continent's premier talents.

CAF Team of the Year (2010, 2011, 2015): Ayew's consistent excellence earned him a place in the CAF Team of the Year on multiple occasions, attesting to his enduring impact.



2015 AFCON Top Scorer: In the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, Ayew showcased his goal-scoring prowess, finishing as the tournament's top scorer. His clinical finishes contributed significantly to Ghana's campaign.



IFFHS CAF Team of the Decade (2011 - 2020): Ayew's influence resonated not only year by year but across a whole decade. In the IFFHS CAF Team of the Decade (2011 - 2020), he rightfully secured his place among the continent's football elite.



Beyond the goals and victories, Andre Ayew's dedication, leadership, and sportsmanship continue to make him a revered figure in the Ghana football.