Andre Ayew scores in Le Havre's defeat to Strasbourg

Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew continues to make waves for Le Havre, displaying a remarkable performance in their French Cup match against Strasbourg on Wednesday night.

Le Havre lost 3-1 to Strasbourg.



Ayew's scored the only goal for Le Havre, winning four ground duels and drawing three fouls during the game.



This follows Ayew's outstanding display two weeks ago, where he netted two spectacular goals against Lorient.

The consecutive stellar performances suggest a resurgence in form and confidence for Ayew, rebounding from a challenging Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with Ghana.



