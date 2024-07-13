Andre Ayew solicits support for young Black Stars players

Andre Ayew has urged the people of Ghana to rally behind the youthful players currently in the Black Stars squad.

During a sports psychology lecture at the University of Ghana, Ayew highlighted the difficulties faced by these young athletes, especially those who began their careers overseas.



"We have a young squad that is now grasping the significance of representing the team," Ayew remarked. "They began their careers abroad at a young age, unlike the older generation who emerged from the local league. They are better equipped to handle the challenges they face abroad. Therefore, returning to Ghana to readjust to our culture and values is no easy task."



Ayew stressed the need for unwavering support from Ghanaians to help these young players fully understand the importance of representing their country.

"From a psychological standpoint, everyone needs to comprehend the meaning of Ghana, and what Ghanaian football signifies to the people," he elaborated. "The younger players require more support to focus on the significance of playing for the country."



Ayew remains hopeful that strong performances from the young players will address the perceived lack of passion within the team.



Ghana is set to return to action in September for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with matches against Angola on September 2 and Niger on September 10.