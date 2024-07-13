Sports

0

Andre Ayew solicits support for young Black Stars players

Jordan Ayew 212244 Andre Dede Ayew

Sat, 13 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Andre Ayew has urged the people of Ghana to rally behind the youthful players currently in the Black Stars squad.

